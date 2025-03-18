Director General Defence Intelligence Agency to Visit Australia

Director General Defence Intelligence Agency (DG DIA) Lt General DS Rana is set to embark on a two-day official visit to Australia on March 19. This visit aims to further strengthen bilateral defence intelligence cooperation and enhance strategic engagement between India and Australia.

During the visit, DG DIA will hold discussions with senior Australian Defence officials, including the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Defence, Director General of National Intelligence (DGNI), Chief of Defence Intelligence, and the Chief of Joint Operations of the Australian Defence Forces (ADF). These high-level interactions will focus on intelligence-sharing mechanisms, regional security cooperation, and avenues for further collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region.

As part of the visit, the DG DIA will also visit the Headquarters Joint Operations Command (HQ JOC) to gain insights into Australia’s operational framework and joint command structures. Additionally, he is scheduled to interact with the Director of the Australian Geospatial Organisation (AGO). Engagements at the Lowy Institute, a leading international policy think tank, will also facilitate discussions on strategic defence and security dynamics.

Honouring the strong defence ties and shared military traditions between India and Australia, DG DIA will lay a wreath at the Australian War Memorial. The visit will also include attendance at the Last Post Ceremony, a solemn tribute to the fallen soldiers, symbolising mutual respect and remembrance for the sacrifices made in service to the nation.

This visit underscores the deepening intelligence and security cooperation between India and Australia, reinforcing both nations’ commitment to maintaining peace, stability, and security in the region.