Din prevails in J-K Assembly as PDP MLA moves resolution against Art 370 abrogation

The first sitting of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday witnessed uproarious scenes after PDP MLA Waheed Parra moved a resolution opposing the abrogation of Article 370 and sought restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Parra moved the resolution soon after the election of the Speaker and as the members were waiting for Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to arrive and deliver his address.

He requested the newly elected Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to fix the time for debate on his resolution that was not on the agenda of the 5-day session.

Advertisement

This is the first session after six years following the collapse of the BJP-PDP coalition government in June 2018.

All 28 members of BJP were on their feet seeking suspension of Parra for bringing the resolution in violation of the rules of the Assembly.

Parra pleaded that although the agenda of the house has been finalised, the Speaker has the authority to allow a discussion on the resolution as it reflects the sentiments of the people of J&K.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have not approved the decision taken by the centre on 5 August 2019 when the Article 370 was abrogated but he slammed the PDP member and said the resolution has “no standing and it was only meant for cameras.

One member will not decide how the house will reflect and discuss the issue. The issue would have been discussed first with us had the member been serious on it.

The Speaker repeatedly asked the BJP members to take their seats but they continued protesting. He said the resolution has not yet come before him and when it does he will examine it.

There was an angry exchange of words between the BJP and the ruling National Conference (NC) members who slammed the former for interrupting the proceedings of the house. NC MLA Shabir Kullay rushed towards the well of the house amidst the pandemonium.

Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti appreciated Parra’s move and wrote on X; “Proud of Waheed Parra for introducing resolution in JK Assembly opposing the revocation of Article 370 and resolve to restore the special status. God bless you”.

Earlier in the morning, the NC leader and 7 time MLA, Rather was unanimously elected Speaker of the Assembly.

Agriculture minister Javed Ahmed Dar moved the resolution for electing Rather as the Speaker.

Before that all MLAs of the ruling alliance met under the leadership of CM Omar Abdullah to finalise their strategy.