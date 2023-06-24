Diljit Dosanjh finds a fan in Antony Blinken, the US Secy of State

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States, an unexpected revelation unfolded as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken publicly expressed America’s love and admiration for some of India’s most popular artists, including the renowned singer and songwriter Diljit Dosanjh.

The revelation came to light during a luncheon hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris in honor of Prime Minister Modi. In a heartwarming speech, Blinken highlighted the deep cultural connections between the two nations and the significant impact Indian art has on American society.

According to Blinken, in the United States, India holds a significant place in their daily lives. He mentioned that they find joy in reading Jhumpa Lahiri’s novels while savoring samosas. The comedies of Mindy Kaling bring laughter to their lives, and they enthusiastically dance to the beats of Diljit at Coachella. Additionally, Blinken noted that they prioritize their well-being by practicing Yoga to maintain fitness and good health.

As news of Blinken’s appreciation for Dosanjh and other Indian artists spread like wildfire across social media, fans of Diljit Dosanjh flooded him with messages of joy and admiration. The Indian singer, who has amassed a massive following both domestically and internationally, retweeted numerous articles covering the praise and shared screenshots of the news on his Instagram stories.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Dosanjh posted the video clip of Blinken’s remarks with an Indian flag and an American flag emoji, symbolizing the cultural exchange between the two countries.

Dosanjh’s own musical achievements have left an indelible mark in the industry. As the first Punjabi singer to perform at the prestigious Coachella music festival in April, he captivated audiences with his electrifying performances. Hits such as “Proper Patola,” “Raat Di Gedi,” “Born to Shine,” “Jatt Da Pyaar,” “Peaches,” and “Laembadgini” have further solidified his status as a prominent figure in the music world.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States was primarily focused on strengthening diplomatic ties and advancing technological collaborations, it also shed light on the shared appreciation for art and culture between the two nations.

“The acknowledgement from high-level US delegates regarding their favorite Indian art forms truly emphasizes the profound global influence and appeal of Indian creativity,” expressed one user in response to the news. Another user commented, “As India and the United States strengthen their bonds, it becomes increasingly clear that art and music play a pivotal role in uniting people and transcending boundaries.”