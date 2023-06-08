Digvijaya forecloses Scindia’s prospects of rejoining Congress

Rajya Sabha member of Congress Digvijaya Singh said here on Thursday that he had never imagined that Jyotiraditya Scindia would betray the Congress and join the BJP along with his supporters.

Interacting with media persons at Indore, Singh said he was disappointed by Scindia. Nonetheless, he averred that now he would never let Scindia or any of his supporters return to the grand old party even if they wanted to.

The former Congress chief minister accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in the state of massive corruption at all levels which did not spare even the abode of Lord Shiva at the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain. He alleged that the BJP government was being run like a business enterprise with no sensitivity towards the welfare of people.

He said he never uses the slogan ‘Jai Shree Ram’. “Instead we say ‘Jai Siya Ram’, because we respect Lord Ram and Mata Sita equally,” Singh pointed out.

Continuing his attack on the Bajrang Dal, Digvijaya Singh said the outfit is a group of people who sell contraband drugs and indulge in antinational activities like espionage for Pakistan and ISI.

In 2020, Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress party and joined BJP along with 22 of his supporter ministers and MLAs in Madhya Pradesh, resulting in the fall of the 15-month-old Congress government of Kamal Nath in the state.

Scindia’s move had paved the way for the BJP to come to power again and Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath for the fourth time as CM of MP.