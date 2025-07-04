Digital Technologies for Viksit Bharat @2047: Intern’l Conference Begins at IIT Dhanbad

An international conference on “Digital Technologies for Business Excellence and Sustainable Development: Creating Viksit Bharat @2047” began on Friday at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad. The event was jointly organised by the Departments of Management Studies and Industrial Engineering, bringing together academicians, researchers, and industry experts to explore how digital innovations can accelerate India’s journey toward becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The inaugural session was led by the convener and Assistant Professor, Dr Rashmi Singh. Director Prof Sukumar Mishra, in his presidential address, underscored the need to remain aligned with the fast-evolving digital ecosystem. He highlighted the progression from fuzzy logic to artificial intelligence and machine learning, stating that the ability to adapt to such advancements is critical for institutional and national excellence in the digital age.

Murali Krishna Ramaiya, Director (HR) of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), who graced the event as the chief guest, stated that while AI is making rapid strides, it cannot replicate the depth of human thinking and emotional intelligence. He stressed that sound processes naturally lead to meaningful outcomes.

Professor B K Das of the Mathematics Department commended the initiative and stressed the importance of rigorous documentation in academic events to ensure long-term impact.

Several technical sessions were held on the first day, featuring discussions on academic research challenges, emerging opportunities for young scientists, the relevance of mathematics in policy-making, and the intersection of generative AI with software engineering.

The conference will continue over the weekend with further deliberations on the role of digital technologies in driving sustainable development and national transformation.