Digital push: 37 lakh govt files being handled as e-Files, says DoPT

Adoption of e-Office gained significant momentum in the Central Secretariat during 2019-2024, with 37 lakh files, which are 94 per cent of total files, being handled as e-Files and 95 percent of receipts being handled as e-receipts, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said on Thursday.

The Government has developed e-Office analytics to further deepen the initiative and decided that e-Office will now be implemented in all attached, subordinate offices and autonomous bodies of the Government of India also, as part of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG)’s 100-days agenda of Government.

In all, 133 attached, Subordinate offices and Autonomous Bodies were identified for implementation following inter-ministerial consultations. DARPG issued guidelines for adoption of e-Office in attached, subordinate offices and autonomous bodies on 24 June 2024.

The on-boarding roadmap and technical modalities were discussed in an inter-ministerial meeting chaired by Secretary DARPG V Srinivas and attended by officials of all Ministries and Departments and Senior Officers of the identified 133 attached, Subordinate offices and Autonomous Bodies.

The NIC team, led by its Deputy Director General Rachna Srivastava, presented the procedural technicalities for the implementation of e-Office.

It was decided that all Ministries and Departments will coordinate with their Attached, Subordinate Offices, and Autonomous bodies; appoint nodal officers, establish data centres and submit requisitions to NIC on the number of users and licencees for time-bound on-boarding of e-Office as part of the government’s 100 days agenda.