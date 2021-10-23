HP Governor’s office goes online

Himachal Pradesh Governor’s Secretariat has been completely converted into an e-office from Thursday as its functioning has been made completely online as per the instructions of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Arlekar congratulated Secretary to Governor Priyatu Mandal for the completion and implementation of this project in Raj Bhavan.

The Secretary apprised the Governor about the e-office software and said that the work of implementing it would bring transparency along with speed and would also save time.

A Raj Bhavan spokesperson said the work of the e-office was started from the month of August as per the instructions of the Governor which was completed on October 22.

“This work was completed under the joint aegis of Information Technology and NIC. The e-office solution has been developed by NIC New Delhi and implemented by the Department of Information Technology from the financial year 2016-17,” he added.

He stated that all officers and employees were trained for its use by the Information Technology department.

About 500 files have been scanned and made online of which about 82,000 papers have been scanned and according to an estimate, this would save about 190 paper rims in a year.

An e-Office application was implemented to automate the file work in the departments and it was a workflow-based system that replaces the existing manual handling of files with a more efficient electronic system, he said.

He further stated that this system involves all stages, including the diarisation of inward receipts, creation of files, movement of receipts, files and the archival of records.

With this system, the movement of receipts and files becomes seamless and there is more transparency in the system since each and every action was taken on a file is recorded electronically, he added.

The spokesperson further added that e-Files could be easily searched and retrieved and actions on them would be taken instantly.

They could also link to and reference relevant files, documents, rulings and decisions, he said, adding this simplifies decision making, as all the required information was available at a single point.