Digital media centre boosts global coverage of Mahakumbh

To showcase the grandeur of Mahakumbh for the world, an advanced media center equipped with state-of-the-art technology is operational in the Mela area. Boasting high-quality professional cameras worth crores of rupees, the centre facilitates flawless recording and live-streaming of every moment of the Mahakumbh.

This ensures that viewers experience the event in real time, offering an immersive digital experience to devotees worldwide. High-resolution cameras, featuring lenses costing up to Rs 50 lakh, are broadcasting updates and news about the Mahakumbh on digital platforms. So far, 30 international journalists have conducted special coverage of the event, highlighting its cultural and spiritual significance,officials here on Sunday revealed.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that the media center provides all necessary facilities for both domestic and international devotees to stay informed. The demand for Mahakumbh-related news is particularly high in countries such as the USA, Russia, Germany, Japan, and Israel.

Adding to its global reach, Mahakumbh programs aired on Swedish Radio have garnered significant appreciation. The media center also features amenities such as tea, breakfast, and dining facilities, along with a well-equipped conference room. Comprehensive security arrangements have been implemented to ensure the safety and convenience of journalists and visitors alike.

Mahakumbh is not only India’s largest cultural event but also the world’s largest spiritual gathering. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has elevated this year’s Mahakumbh to unprecedented levels of modernity and grandeur, making it a global attraction. The world is keen to witness the cultural programs and receive updates from this divine event in real-time, with international media playing a significant role in its coverage.

The media center at Mahakumbh Nagar has become a hub of activity, attracting journalists from around the globe eager to report on the event. A recent program on Sweden’s ‘Swedish Radio’ featuring Mahakumbh was a massive success, with the podcast hosted by a Swedish journalist receiving widespread acclaim.

Prominent international journalists, including Naila Jessica from South Asia, have described the Maha Kumbh as a “divine and grand event”. Similarly, Antez Stibitz from EPD has arrived to craft a special story focusing on the saints of the Akharas.

The demand for news related to Mahakumbh extends far beyond India, with particular interest in countries like the USA, Russia, Germany, Japan, and Israel.

The media center boasts of advanced technology with a unique selfie point equipped with state-of-the-art features. At its core is a camera that automatically clicks photos as visitors step in front of the selfie point. A QR code is then generated, providing access to a time slot booking system, allowing both domestic and international media to reserve their slots with ease. This innovative setup is also integrated into podcasting, enabling programs to be streamed live directly from the Media Center.

Additionally, all program details are captured and stored on a central server. These details are then shared with the public and media institutions, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination of information.

A dedicated podcast room has also been established within the Media Center. This space hosts daily discussions on key aspects of the Mahakumbh, including its history, cultural and religious significance, the event’s logistical complexities, and its environmental impact. The podcast room has become a significant platform for media professionals and experts to delve into every dimension of the Mahakumbh, ensuring global audiences gain a holistic understanding of this monumental event.

Rajesh Kumar Gupta, head of the live telecast team, highlighted the advanced facilities at the Mahakumbh Media Center. “More than 65 computers have been installed at the work station, and a state-of-the-art conference room is available with special arrangements for journalists,” he shared. To ensure the convenience of media personnel covering the event, the center offers excellent amenities, including tea, snacks, and meals. The PCR room is equipped with two large and two small screens, providing live feeds of every event at Mahakumbh to keep journalists updated on all activities.

Major social media platforms such as YouTube, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and X are being effectively utilized to provide continuous updates to devotees and viewers worldwide. Through these platforms, every detail and update related to the media center and the Maha Kumbh is broadcast to keep the public informed.

The media center is equipped with advanced broadcast cameras and uplink systems, ensuring uninterrupted live telecasts without any technical glitches. It also features a VIP lounge, double-bed accommodations, and a spacious cafeteria with seating for 56 people. Additionally, a seating arrangement for 400 people has been made for press briefings, alongside stringent security measures to ensure the safety of media personnel and officials.

Inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this state-of-the-art Media Center stands as a key facility for delivering accurate and timely information about the Maha Kumbh to audiences across the country and around the world.