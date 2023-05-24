Digital bribery lands Punjab cop in Vigilance net

Collecting Rs 2,100 as bribe by using a digital payment App has landed Punjab Police head constable in Vigilance Bureau net.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday nabbed the Head Raghunath Singh (2824/Jalandhar), posted at police station, Bhargo Camp, Jalandhar city for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2,100 in two instalments through digital payment App, PhonePay, into his bank account.

A spokesperson of the VB said the head constable has been arrested on complaint of Mohit Singh, resident of village Raiwala, in Dehradun district, Uttarakhand who have lodged a complaint on the Chief Minister’s Anti Corruption Action Line.

The complainant had alleged the head constable took Rs 2,100 in two instalments as a bribe to forward the viscera of his deceased sister to the State Chemical Examiner Laboratory, Kharar. The complainant alleged the accused police personnel had asked him to remit the bribe money online and he had transferred Rs 100 and Rs 2000 in two instalments through PhonePay.

The VB range Jalandhar arrested the accused police official after finding him guilty for taking a bribe of Rs 2,100 online from the complainant.