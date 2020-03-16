On the Jamia violence on December 15 last year, the police told a Delhi Court that it was “difficult to distinguish between trapped students and rioters”.

Delhi Police’s response came during the hearing of a petition in a Delhi court by the Jamia Millia Islamia administration seeking the court’s order for registration of an FIR against the cops for using excessive against the students.

The police had allegedly cracked down in the varsity on December 15 last year while taking action against those protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In its petition, the varsity claimed that the police entered the campus without permission and subjected the students to brutality.

“The students were mercilessly beaten and abused. Tear gas shells were fired, lathi charge was done. Police officials broke open the main library gate and fired tear gas shells at students studying inside,” added the petitioner.

However, in the action taken report (ATR), the police said the action was required to be taken in light of the violence from within the campus and to rescue the innocent students trapped inside.

“It was difficult to distinguish between the trapped students and rioters who were found to be having petrol bombs, all were asked to be evacuated with their hands up since this exercise was undertaken as it was already dark in the evening,” it said.

The police also sought the dismissal of complaint and said there are already many writs in the higher courts in the matter.

“With a view to contain the violence and maintain law and order, the police was constrained to enter the university campus. The police personnel could successfully contain the violent activity by temporarily apprehending 52 persons under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act,” the police added.

The police further told the court that keeping in mind the law and order situation, no university students has been arrested so far in the case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rajat Goyal has now slated the matter for April 7 for further hearing.

In a separate development, the Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from the centre, Delhi Police and Delhi government on a plea filed by the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind seeking directions to the police to preserve CCTV footage of the recent riots in northeast Delhi.