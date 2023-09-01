Dhirendra Ojha takes charge as DG of Central Bureau of Communication

Dhirendra Ojha, the 1990 batch Indian Information Service Officer, assumed the charge of the director general of the Central Bureau of Communication. He succeeded Manish Desai, who has been transferred to PIB as Principal Director General.

Prior to this assignment, Ojha was working as Press Registrar, RNI, New Delhi with additional charge of NMW & EMMC. He will continue to hold the additional charge of NMW & EMMC.

During his career of more than three decades, Ojha has handled various assignments including Director and DG in Election Commission of India and Special correspondent in Dubai. He has also served Doordarshan and All India Radio in various capacities.

