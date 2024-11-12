Dharmendra Pradhan moots five key areas for academicians to focus on

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan has suggested academic leaders and administrators to focus on five key areas.

The areas are strengthening public universities through innovative modes of funding; setting up think tanks for aligning and tailoring curriculum as per the demand of industry and also as per the needs and aspirations of states/UTs; adopting a multidisciplinary approach to research and innovation for assuming leadership in solving global problems; promoting Academic Leadership Development Programmes in each state/UT through collaborations with eminent central/state institutions; and reviving vibrancy of campus life through sports, debate, poetry, drama, performing arts (already credited through NEP) and giving primacy to these non-scholastic areas.

After inaugurating a two-day National Workshop on Higher and Technical Education with Secretaries of States/UTs here on Tuesday, the minister hoped that the workshop would serve as a platform for rigorous academic brainstorming, particularly how education can bring substantive improvements in furthering ease of living, enhancing per capita income and achieving national priorities set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the country needs to become a producing economy by utilising the opportunities presented by Industry 4.0 and leapfrog and develop the education infrastructure that surpasses global standards. Education infrastructure is a multi-dimensional concept and beyond just developing brick-and-mortar structures, he added.

Mr Pradhan also emphasised the importance of teaching in Indian languages. Stressing the accountability towards the students of the country, he said everyone would have to work together to establish India’s global leadership in education.

The Minister of State for Education and the Development of North Eastern Region Dr. Sukanta Majumdar was present at the event as were Secretary, Department of Higher Education, K Sanjay Murthy; Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education,Sunil Kumar Barnwal; Chairman, UGC, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar; Joint Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Manmohan Kaur; Secretaries of States/UTs, academicians, Head of the Institutes, and officials of the Ministry among others.

Dr. Majumdar highlighted the five pillars of NEP 2020, which are access, equity, quality, affordability, and accountability. These, He said, are the foundation for a modern, inclusive, and globally competitive education system. He urged the states and UTs to adopt NEP 2020 in both its letter and spirit. By implementing the policy, states can foster economic growth, build a skilled workforce, and enhance innovation and technological advancement, he said.

Mr Murthy, in his address, set the context for the workshop. He briefly described the 14 technical sessions to be held during the event. He highlighted the key factors that emerged from serious deliberations over the past three years and mentioned that 20 guidelines have been developed, providing a framework for the universities.

Additionally, he expressed his gratitude to Mr Dharmendra Pradhan for spearheading the implementation of NEP 2020 and for offering valuable guidance through his insights.

The objective of this workshop is to disseminate various approaches and methodologies to implement NEP 2020; effectively articulate the roadmap and implementation strategies, fostering knowledge exchange; provide a common platform for all stakeholders to come together and network for effective and smooth implementation of the NEP 2020 and encourage its adoption in state institutions, paving the way for a more robust, inclusive, and globally competitive education system across India.

Adopting NEP 2020 offers numerous benefits for states’ higher education systems. It can drive economic growth by creating a more skilled workforce, attracting investments, and boosting development. By aligning higher education with international standards, it enhances the global competitiveness of states’ education systems, potentially attracting more international students and collaborations. The policy’s emphasis on research and a multidisciplinary approach fosters innovation ecosystems within states, leading to technological advancements and economic benefits.

During the workshop, 14 technical sessions on the themes of NEP 2020 Implementation – Challenges and Roadmap; Technology in Education; Collaboration in Education; Digital Governance; Capacity Building & Leadership; and Financing of Higher Education are going to be held by eminent panelists.