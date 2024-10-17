Dhankhar hails NE’s role in India’s development, calls for skill enhancement

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has hailed the North-East region as a critical driver of India’s development, emphasizing its contribution to the country’s economic growth, cultural diversity and national unity. Speaking at an event, he underscored the transformative impact of government initiatives like the Look East and Act East policies, which have accelerated the region’s integration into the national economy.

“The North-East stands prominently on the nation’s development radar,” the VP remarked, highlighting the region’s rapid progress in infrastructure and connectivity. He focused on significant improvements in transportation, communication networks, and airport developments that have bridged the long-standing isolation of the region from mainland India. He credited these advancements to the government’s strategic focus on enhancing the North-East’s accessibility, aligning the region more closely with India’s economic ambitions and global trade opportunities.

The VP also addressed the growing threat of misinformation in public discourse, urging for greater responsibility in how information is shared. “Can we allow a freefall of information that has no factual foundation on public platforms?” he asked, calling for accountability in managing the spread of unverified content. Dhankhar stressed that as India continues to rise on the global stage, maintaining the integrity of information dissemination is crucial for safeguarding the country’s values and ensuring informed public opinion.

Turning to the future, he emphasized human resource development and skill enhancement as key drivers of India’s aspiration to become a developed nation by 2047.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to expanding skill development programs through the creation of a dedicated Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. With a substantial budget of ₹60,000 crores allocated for internships aimed at empowering 5 lakh youth over the next five years, he described skill development as not just an option but a “necessity” for India’s progress.

Dhankhar also placed special focus on India’s youth, calling them “the most vital contributors and significant stakeholders” in realizing the nation’s vision for 2047. He reiterated that young people hold the key to India’s future as a global power, urging them to take an active role in driving the country’s development. In fact, his words echo ongoing government initiatives aimed at fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and education among India’s burgeoning young population, positioning them as central to the country’s journey towards global leadership.

The VP’s speech reflects the government’s multifaceted approach to development, which prioritizes not just economic growth and infrastructure but also the empowerment of its human capital and the safeguarding of national values in an age of information overload. By balancing the North-East’s role in national development, the fight against misinformation, and the promotion of skill enhancement, Dhankhar’s vision encapsulates India’s holistic path to progress as it prepares for the challenges and opportunities of the future.