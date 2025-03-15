Dhami govt to hold social media content creators championship to promote state tourism

The Uttarakhand government is set to hold a nationwide competition for content creators and social media bloggers to promote tourism in the state. The state’s announcement to select the best content creators in the country came within 10 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during his last visit to the state on March 6.

Sharing information about the national social media competition, Additional Secretary and Uttarakhand Director General of Information Bansidhar Tiwari said that the contest is a great opportunity for content creators from across the country to showcase their creativity. Participants will need to create high-standard promotional video films, which will undergo different stages of evaluation and assessments before the finalisation of the winners. Winners of the bloggers-cum-content creators championship will be rewarded with substantial cash prize money.

The Uttarakhand Film Council has devised a special plan to host the All India Social Media Content Creators Championship. The winners will be rewarded with a handsome cash prize, and their creativity will be acknowledged globally. As part of the competition, participants will be required to create promotional films on six different themes, highlighting various aspects of Uttarakhand tourism. The winners will receive substantial cash prizes.

Tiwari stated that Uttarakhand’s folk culture, dance, songs, and traditional heritages will be among the themes for participants making promotional films. Other subjects for filmmaking could include home stay tourism, highlighting its uniqueness and accompanying hospitality. Additional themes include round-the-year tourist destinations, mythological temples of historic and religious importance to Devbhoomi, AYUSH and wellness tourism in the state, with yoga, ayurveda, and naturopathy centres as key aspects. Exploring new, untouched, or least-visited tourist destinations in the Himalayan state could also serve as a theme, the DG Information said.

“The Dhami government is working on the suggestions made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his March 6 public address at Harsil in Uttarkashi to elevate state tourism to new heights. All efforts will be made to make this championship a unique event to promote tourism nationwide, which other states can also follow,” Bansidhar Tiwari said, adding that the date, time, and other terms of the competition will be announced soon.