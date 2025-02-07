Dhami govt seeks expert opinion on frequent earthquakes

Frequent earthquakes in Uttarakhand over the past several months have prompted the state government to ask expert agencies to identify the causes and suggest specific measures and disaster mitigation plans, if necessary. Expert agencies have started their work as directed by the state but have noted that the Uttarakhand Himalayas witness 2-3 tremors every month.

Uttarakhand is witnessing an average of four tremors a month, causing panic among the people and the state government. These earthquakes have been concentrated mainly in the hill areas of Uttarkashi and Chamoli districts, with a few occurrences in the Kumaon region. According to a report by the National Centre for Seismology, Uttarkashi reported more than 10 earthquake tremors in January and December 2024. Alarmed by the recurring seismic activity, the Pushkar Singh Dhami government has written to the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology and IIT Roorkee to study the geological phenomena in Uttarakhand and identify the causes behind the earthquakes in Uttarkashi.

Advertisement

State Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman informed that both institutes were asked whether the frequent occurrence of earthquakes is worrisome for the state and if the government needs additional disaster mitigation plans in light of these geological activities. However, according to Suman, “Both expert institutes informed the state government that 2-3 minor earthquakes keep happening every month in this part of the Himalayas, with some being too minor to detect. Our state is susceptible to earthquakes, and presently, there is no technology that can predict their occurrence.”

Advertisement

According to a report by the National Centre for Seismology, 738 earthquakes were reported in the country between January 2024 and December 2024. Of these, a maximum of 150 tremors were felt in April. In 11 months, Uttarakhand experienced 43 earthquakes, with a maximum of eight tremors occurring in April 2024. Most of the quakes, all measuring less than 5 on the Richter scale, were concentrated mainly in Uttarkashi and its surroundings, barring a few recorded in Chamoli and Bageshwar districts in January this year. Interestingly, seismological centre data shows six earthquakes were felt in Uttarkashi between January 24 and January 31, while a single earthquake was recorded on January 10 in Bageshwar, located in the Kumaon region.