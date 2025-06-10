DGP U R Sahu appointed RPSC Chairman

Director General of Police (DGP) U R Sahu was on Tuesday appointed as the Chairman of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

Governor Haribhau Bagade issued the order to appoint the 1988 batch IPS officer as the RPSC Chairman. The post of RPSC chairman had been lying vacant for almost a year.

Advertisement

Earlier, Sahu’s request for voluntary retirement (VRS) was approved by the government.

Advertisement

Following Sahu’s new assignment, the Director General of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Dr Ravi Prakash Meharda, has been entrusted with the additional charge of DGP Rajasthan until further orders.

Meharda, a 1990 batch IPS officer, is due to retire on June 30 this month.

Meanwhile, the state government has sent a panel of 10 officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the regular appointment to the DGP’s post in Rajasthan.