DGP reviews preparedness of MRTs, SDRF, NDRF to assist conduct of Amarnath Yatra

Reviewing the preparedness of the Mountain Rescue Teams (MRTs) ahead of the Amarnath yatra, DGP Dilbag Singh on Wednesday ordered properly equipping of such teams to meet any eventuality.

The DGP directed equipping the MRTs, SDRF, NDRF teams with all necessary equipments and tools for efficient work on ground and assistance to pilgrims.

The DGP visited SDRF 1st Battalion Headquarters in Srinagar where he interacted with MRTs of SDRF, NDRF, JKAP, and CRPF, Bomb disposal squads and handlers of Dog Squads being deployed for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2023 besides reviewing their preparedness for the event.

Addressing the teams, the DGP said that the officers and Jawans are highly-trained and hoped that they would provide assistance when required to the pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji yatra in a professional manner.

He stressed conducting of mock drills and joint exercises well in time and added that he himself would witness the drills. He directed for preparing a comprehensive assistance plan well before the commencement of Yatra.

Highlighting the role of responsibility of MRTs and other concerned agencies, the DGP directed bringing in attitudinal change while interacting with the pilgrims or conducting any assistance task. He added the good work of assistance teams would be documented for future reference. Recalling his posting in SDRF, the DGP threw light on how this force was strengthened and said that it has shown great efficiency while conducting different assistance assignments.