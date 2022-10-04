DGP Lohia killing: Servant arrested from border village

In a major manhunt launched by J&K police throughout the night, the domestic help Yasir Ahmad involved in slitting the throat of J&K DGP (Prisons) Hemant Lohia was nabbed from a border village in Jammu district on Tuesday. Jammu police traced Yasir within hours of the killing of Lohia on the night of Monday.

ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh said interrogation of the accused has started.

ADGP said that Yasir Ahmad was nabbed in the Kahna Chak area of Akhnoor near the international border with Pakistan where he was hiding in agricultural fields.

A terror outfit had claimed responsibility for the killing of the 57 years old Lohia who belongs to Guwahati in Assam.

The mutilated body of 1992 bat ch IPS Lohia was found under suspicious circumstances. Initial examination of the scene of crime revealed this as a suspected murder case. The domestic help with the officer was absconding. A search for him was started. Forensic teams and crime teams reached the spot. Senior police officers reached the spot.

ADGP Mukesh Kumar said that during the initial investigation into the incident, it has come to the fore that Yasir Ahmad, a resident of Ramban, was the main accused.

Some CCTV footages collected from the incident site also show the suspected accused running away after committing the crime.

He was working in this house for nearly 6 months. Initial investigation reveals that he was quite aggressive in his behavior and was also under depression as per sources, police said.

ADGP said so far no terror act is apparent as per the initial investigation but a thorough probe is on. The weapon of offense has been seized besides some documentary evidence reflecting his mental state, added the ADGP.