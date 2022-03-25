DGP J&K orders target oriented approach against hybrid terror modules

Amidst incidents of terrorists targeting innocent persons in the Kashmir valley, Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh Singh directed the officers to ensure best possible security measures and drills to prevent the terror incidents directed against innocent people.

The DGP alongwith Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Raj Kumar Goyal jointly chaired a high level security review meeting at Police Control Room Srinagar and reviewed the security scenario of the Kashmir valley.

Recent trend of soft killings and hybrid terror modules were also discussed in the meeting.

The DGP stressed for strict action against the terror overground workers (OGWs) and elements involved in anti peace activities. He directed for target oriented approach of areas of domination.

Referring the recent innocent killings, the DGP directed for improving the immediate response to terror crime incidents. He stressed for stepping up operations to check the movement of criminals and terrorists and other suspicious elements.

Special DG, CID J&K, RR Swain, Special DG CRPF Daljit Singh Chowdhary, ADG BSF PV Rama Shastri, IG CRPF (Ops) Sector Kashmir, MS Bhatia, IG BSF Frontier Headquarters Kashmir RB Singh, IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, BGS Ops 15 Corps Brigadier KS Grewal, DIG CKR Srinagar Sujit Kumar, DIG CRPF South Srinagar Mathew A John, DIG CRPF North Srinagar Randeep Kumar Rana, DIG SSB Kashmir Ranjeet Singh, SSP Srinagar, SSP PCR Kashmir attended the meeting at PCR while as Range DIsG and all district SSsP including PDs of Kashmir Zone along with counterpart officers of CAPFs and JKAP, IRP Commandants attended the meeting through video conferencing.

DGP J&K while addressing the meeting directed the officers for strengthening the security measures against terror violence .

He stressed for effective counter measures regarding terror crimes and directed for further strengthening of the security grids. He directed the officers for enhancing the communication within the ranks as also between the sister agencies for desired results.

Singh stressed for alertness and said that no space should be given to any subversive and pro-terror elements and emphasized on revisiting the listed area and improving the area domination.

The DGP stressed upon the officers to enhance synergy at different levels to make the efforts more fruitful. Stressing for counter strategies and preventive measures, he emphasized upon the officers to remain extra alert and take appropriate counter measures to prevent evil attempts of terrorists.

He directed the officers to intensify the operations against terrorists and terror support network.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Raj Kumar Goyal appreciated the coordinated efforts of J&K Police and CAPFs on anti-terror front. He stressed for keen documentation and fulfilling the technicalities of investigation of cases of special nature. He emphasized on quick disposal of UAPA cases.

He also directed for putting up proposals for strengthening the infrastructure of the Police establishments particularly those sanctioned in recent times.

The officers representing different district and units briefed regarding the security measures put in place in the areas under their command. The officers also apprised the meeting regarding the security of vulnerable persons and places as also the infiltration attempts.