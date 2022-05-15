DGP Dilbag Singh stresses zero-tolerance towards narcotics trade

Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh has stressed adopting a zero-tolerance policy toward the narcotics trade as drug abuse has emerged as a major threat and added that it can only be dealt with by adopting a proactive approach.

The DGP chaired a high-level officers’ meeting and reviewed the working of the Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF), NDPS cases, and crime scenarios across the J&K.

Special DG Crime J&K AK Choudhary, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG Central Kashmir Sujit Kumar, AIG CIV, Rajesh Kumar Bali, SSP Budgam, Tahir Saleem Khan, SSP Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) Vinay Kumar, SP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar, SP Hqdrs Srinagar Arif Amin attended the meeting at while as ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh, Range DIsG and district SSsP attended the meeting through video conferencing.

While speaking on the occasion, the DGP stressed that drug abuse is a bigger challenge as it not only provides oxygen to terrorism by means of funding terror networks but also targets our younger generation.

He stressed taking up the investigations deeper against the elements involved in the illicit trade and tough action against the persons found guilty. For this, the DGP emphasized putting massive efforts against the drug trade in the whole of UT.

Directing for analyzing the workload at district levels and implementing the action plans accordingly, the DGP stressed establishing the Anti Narcotic units at district levels for desired results.

“Increasing trend of drugs have to be arrested as it is affecting the lives of people and family environment,” he said.

The police chief stressed launching a massive destruction drive against the illicit cultivation of drug-related crops in an organized manner and directed the officers to initiate stringent action against the elements involved in the illegal cultivation. The DGP directed that special teams under the direct supervision of district SSsP should be constituted for investigation of the NDPS, and other cases of special nature.

The DGP stressed the investigation of financial aspects of narco trade with more seriousness and directed for the destruction of the seizures as per the set SOPs to rule out any pilferage

While referring to the conviction rate, the DGP said that though the conviction rate has improved yet we need to work on it with all seriousness to ensure a higher percentage of convictions in drug-related cases”.

Directing for keen documentation and fulfilling the technicalities of investigation, he said that necessary measures and already issued SoPs should be followed for ensuring more convictions in narco cases to get the involved persons punished.

Special DG Crime J&K,ADGP Jammu, IGP Kashmir, and other senior officers of the Crime Branch briefed the DGP about the functioning and work being done against narcotics and drug trade in the Crime branch and in districts across UT.