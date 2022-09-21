DGP Dilbag Singh has ordered police and security forces officers to remain alert on narco-terrorism and new trends of radicalization of youth.

DGP was speaking in meetings during his visit to Reasi and Gulabgarh in Jammu division where Pakistani agencies are trying to revive terrorism. He reviewed the crime and security scenario.

ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh accompanied the DGP. Senior officers of J&K Police, CRPF and IRP were present in the meetings.

He also interacted with local civilians at Gulabgarh.

DGP said that Reasi district is a sensitive place and directed the officers to be prompt and alert on all fronts. He stressed for taking stringent action against those involved in narco-trade.

The DGP stressed for community policing and added that cooperation of people is must for maintaining peace in the area.

He said though the area of district Reasi is militancy free for a long time now yet few cases came to fore where conspiracies were hatched to revive terrorism in some parts of the Jammu region.

He said that J&K Police and other security forces are alert and we were successful in foiling all such attempts of terrorists. A most wanted terrorist and his network, working on the directions from across the border was busted and those involved in different terror activities were not only arrested but strict action against them was taken under the law.

The DGP said that Jammu and Kashmir Police has contributed greatly in the fight against terrorism and in the process a number of officers, jawans including SPOs have sacrificed their lives.

The DGP said that Pakistan is continuously making attempts to create trouble however, “we are fully prepared and vigilant to thwart any attempt”.

He said that peace and order which has been established in Jammu and Kashmir will be further strengthened and stabilized with the continuous support and cooperation of people.

He said attempts were made to infiltrate terrorists and smuggle arms and ammunition from across the border, however, most of such attempts were foiled. Those who managed to sneak were tracked down, he added.