DGP Dilbag Singh call for final assault to make J&K terror-free

Director General Of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh stressed the need for a strategically planned final assault to make Jammu and Kashmir terror-free.

Chairing a crime review meeting in Jammu, Singh conceded that the security situation in the Union Territory has witnessed a visible improvement during the past three years and added that the bandh call culture in Kashmir has ended completely.

He further stressed the need to put in more efforts to consolidate peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir.

Special DG CID, J&K, RR Swain, ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh, IG BSF Jammu, DK Bora, IG CRPF Jammu, PS Ranpise, DIG JSK Range Vivek Gupta, DPT J&K, Shridhar Patil, SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli, SO to IGP Technical Services Sargun Shukla and SSP Samba Dr. Abhishek Mahajan attended the meeting, while Special DG Crime J&K, AK Choudhary, DIG Udhampur Reasi Range Mohammad Suleman Choudhary, DIG Poonch Rajouri Range Dr. Haseeb Mughal, AIG (T/P) PHQ, JS Johar and District SSPs of Jammu zone attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The DGP directed the officers to increase the area of their jurisdiction, particularly along the border, to restrict terror activities. Claiming to have reduced the number of active terrorists in J&K, he said a strategically planned final assault is required to march towards a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGP stressed going all-out to demolish the terror ecosystem which he called providing oxygen to the ranks of terrorists. For this, he said investigators need to equip themselves with the best investigation skills and take every necessary measure to ensure conviction in sensitive cases under UAPA, drug trafficking, and Acts in the court of law.

Emphasizing meticulous follow-up of each case, he called for deploying one officer at every district headquarters for a result-oriented investigation. The DGP directed the officers to dispose of pending cases on the basis of their sensitivity in the shortest possible time.

Stressing for intensified war on drugs, the DGP said that it not only affects our younger generation but a major amount of terror funds is being generated from narcotics trafficking.

Senior officers present in the meeting gave their suggestions regarding improvement in the investigation process. The district SSPs of Jammu Zone apprised the meeting regarding various measures being taken to improve investigation skills and conviction rate. They also briefed about the security of the border and highway security grids.