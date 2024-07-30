DGHS Atul Goel emphasis on prevention of diseases

Atul Goel, Director-General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has said that more emphasis should be given on investing healthcare resources towards prevention of diseases rather than only focusing on diagnostic and therapeutic options.

The DGHS made the statement at a meeting chaired by him with major health professional bodies of India through hybrid mode.

The meeting brought together representatives from more than 27 esteemed health professional bodies, as per the Health Ministry.

Advertisement

The primary agenda of the meeting was to advance the Ministry’s initiatives on health promotion like promotion of healthy diet, physical activity and to address key risk factors of non-communicable diseases such as tobacco and alcohol, it said.

The concept of Healthy Medical/dental College Campus initiative was discussed with the participants wherein it was envisaged for propagating a culture of health and well-being in all medical and dental institutions across the country.

The participants engaged in discussions on strategies to promote health and prevent diseases, on eliminating the use of tobacco/alcohol and strengthening the implementation of Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act 2019. All professional bodies also agreed to adopt a Declaration of Health Promotion and take possible measures to espouse the concept of Health Promotion.

All members unanimously commended the efforts and recommendations of the Ministry and acknowledged the critical importance of a collaborative approach to health promotion.

The health bodies pledged to work in unison with the Ministry to further the objectives of health promotion, emphasising the need for public awareness campaigns, educational programs, and policy advocacy to reduce the prevalence of tobacco use, alcohol abuse and other risk factors.

The meeting underscored a collective commitment to fostering a healthier nation through concerted efforts in health education and risk factor mitigation.

The Ministry said it remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard public health and enhance the well-being of all citizens through collaborative and proactive.