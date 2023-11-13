DFS gets over 200 calls on Diwali, highest since Covid pandemic

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received over 200 calls, including 22 related to firecrackers on Diwali, an officer said on Monday.

According to the data shared by DFS, it got a total of 208 calls, highest since the Covid pandemic, of which 123 were received between 6 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.

Last year, the DFS had received 201 calls. “The major (Make-4) fires were reported at Shastri Nagar, Sultanpur and East of Kailash, five road accidents calls were also received, there were 12 animal rescue calls and 21 were rubbish fire calls,” said a senior DFS officer.

Despite the ban, various parts of the national capital witnessed significant bursting of firecrackers.

A massive fire was reported at Fruit Mandi beside Tilak Nagar market in west Delhi, where around eight roadside shops were gutted in the fire.

Sharing the details, a police officer said that on Sunday around 8 p.m., an information regarding a fire incident in shops near TI Nagar, Shiv Bhola Mandir was received in Tilak Nagar police station.

“A police team rushed immediately to the place of incident and fire was doused with the help of two fire tenders. There were eight shops selling cosmetics, bangles and clothes in temporary shades,” said a senior police officer.

“Apparent cause of fire was flame from candles and diya in a shop. There is no loss of life. No formal complaint has been received yet,” the officer added.