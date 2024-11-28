Deviation from rules a sacrilege of Rajya Sabha: VP Dhankhar

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Thursday turned into a teacher in the House when Congress member Jairam Ramesh posed a question to him.

Dhankhar stressed that deviation from rules is virtually sacrilege of this temple (of democracy) and that the Chair can be persuaded historically only by exhibiting the highest standard of conformance to the rules.

He was replying to Jairam Ramesh’s query, how could the Chair be persuaded. “There is a good question emanating from, I would say, my dear friend Jairam Ramesh. He says how do we persuade the chair. It’s a good question. Therefore, I seek to answer it,” he said acknowledging the wisdom behind the query before answering it.

He further said, “We persuade the chair historically only by exhibiting the highest standard of conformance to the rules. And as I indicated yesterday, the ruling of the chair must evoke deference and not a challenge.”

He noted that the rules in the House are very comprehensive, and they enable every a Member of Parliament to contribute in some way or other. ”And I’m sure the rules are so comprehensive that they enable every Member of Parliament to contribute,” he said.

He further said he recalled that during the last session, time had to be allocated to members to speak but because of the want of speakers, the time could not be utilised fully. ”And therefore, there can be no grievance at all to voice your concerns but in accordance with rules,” he contended.

He went on to say, “If we start having our practice my way or no way, that is not only not democratic, that will pose a great challenge to the very existence of this sacred theatre. I have no doubt any deviation from the rules is virtually sacrilege of this temple.”

Yesterday, Dhankhar took a dig at Ramesh while commenting on his outspoken nature. “Your vocal cords are good when used with permission,” he said in response to Ramesh`s active participation in the debates and discussions.

Dhankar’s comment highlighted the importance of following parliamentary procedures and speaking with proper approval, reminding members of the rules for maintaining order in the House during debates and discussions.