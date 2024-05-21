Devender Yadav remembers Rajiv Gandhi as a visionary leader

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav on Tuesday paid homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.

The Congress chief of the Delhi unit paid floral tributes at the portrait of Gandhi at the party office here.

Remembering the former prime minister, Yadav said, “Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed his life for the unity, integrity and progress of the country. The people of India will never forget his supreme sacrifice.”

Recalling his contribution, the Delhi Congress president said, “Rajiv Gandhi Ji was a visionary leader who brought in the telecom revolution and introduced the computer era to the country. The results of his visionary steps have borne fruits as Indian youths have emerged as a major force in the digital revolution. His decision to introduce Panchayati Raj for the devolution of power to the local panchayats for the overall progress and development of the country, had witnessed amazing results.”

“It was Rajiv Ji’s vision to make India strong both economically and developmentally to set the process of making the country ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. This dream of Rajiv ji will be fully realised by Rahul Gandhi through Congress’ five Nyay and 25 guarantees given in the party manifesto when the INDIA bloc government comes to power at the Centre,” he said.

Referring to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, he said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is misleading the people with the 400 paar slogan. But Rajiv Gandhi had achieved this historic feat without indulging in theatrics or misleading the people with false promises, to become the youngest Prime Minister of the country, and the record still stands.”

“Due to Rajiv Gandhi’s vision and action, India can stand confidently with the economic powers of the world,” he added.