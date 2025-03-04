Devender Yadav accuses BJP of betraying women by not giving Rs 2,500

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP of betraying women of the national capital by not giving Rs 2,500 per month as promised in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Attacking the BJP, Yadav said, “Women of Delhi expected that Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, being a woman, would take the initiative to fulfil BJP’s election promise of giving Rs 2,500 per month to deserving women in the capital in the very first Cabinet meeting of the BJP Government. But it was not done, which is a betrayal on the women of Delhi who voted for the BJP in the Assembly elections.”

He said the Chief Minister should ensure that Rs 2,500 is transferred to the accounts of every woman before the International Women’s Day on March 8, instead of adopting delaying tactics and offering lame excuses as now Delhi has a “double engine” BJP government at the Centre and in Delhi.

Referring to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, Yadav said, “BJP government’s intention of fulfilling its election promises became doubtful when it failed to table all the 14 CAG reports. Rekha Gupta-led government tabled only two reports on the liquor and health scams in the five-day session of the Assembly, without giving any concrete assurance about when the rest of the CAG reports would be tabled.”

“Delhiites have only got promises from the incumbent government of addressing the many ills afflicting the capital without taking any concert steps to get the works done at the ground level. This has created doubts in the minds of the residents of Delhi about its intention/ability to fulfill its election promises, which was the habit of the previous Kejriwal government for over 11 years as it destroyed the capital through inaction,” he said.