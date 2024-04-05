Development work by BJP is just an appetizer , says Modi

Promising progress and prosperity for the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the development work done till now was just a trailer and in the coming days, the BJP will work with full vigour to take the nation forward.

“I want to tell you that all we’ve done the development work till now, is just a trailer. These days, when we go to big hotels to eat food, they first bring a few appetizers…so what Modi has done (till now) is an appetizer. We have to take the country forward…,” Modi said while addressing a rally at Churu in Rajasthan which goes to polls on April 19.

He said the BJP will not just release a manifesto but will come up with ‘Sankalp Patra’.

“BJP definitely does what it says. Unlike other parties, BJP does not just release a manifesto, we come up with ‘Sankalp Patra’. Most of the resolutions we mentioned in 2019’s Sankalp Patra have been fulfilled…,” he said as the Congress released its manifesto in Delhi.

Modi said the BJP had helped the women of minority community by bringing the law on Triple Talaq, which makes the practice of instant divorce among Muslims a punishable offence.

“The law on triple talaq is helping our Muslim sisters. My Muslim mothers and sisters should understand that triple talaq was a threat to their lives…Modi has not only protected you but Modi has protected every Muslim family..,” he said.

The PM said when he came to Churu on 26th February 2019, the country had carried out an air strike in Balakot. ”We had taught a lesson to the terrorists. At that time I had said I would not let Mother India bow down…When our army carried out surgical strikes and air strikes, Congress and the people of this ‘Ghamandia’ alliance were asking for proof. ”

He pointed out that dividing the country and ”insulting the army is the identity of the Congress Party”.

He said that ”Aaj dushman ko bhi pata hai yeh Modi hain, yeh naya Bharat hai, yeh naya Bharat ghar mein ghus kar maarta hain…(today, even the enemy knows that this is Modi, this is the new India and this new India will enter your house and kill).”