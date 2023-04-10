Development projects showcase new UP’s growth-oriented vision: CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that development projects showcase UP’s growth-oriented vision and there is no place for division and discrimination.

While launching 1,058 development projects worth Rs 2,791 crores in Maharajganj, CM Yogi said: “Such projects earlier in a single district were a far-fetched dream. Previously, there was only division of society for votes, today, the development is speaking for itself.”

Criticising the previous governments for depriving the forest-dwelling Vantangiya community of their basic rights, Yogi Adityanath said that all their 18 settlements are becoming prosperous. “Vantangiyas were deprived of voting rights, ration cards, even proper houses after independence. We did not discriminate on the basis of caste, creed and religion, we benefited all our citizens with the government schemes,” he said.

“Those who have been dividing in the name of caste, what did these people give you? No housing, no toilets, no electricity, no cooking gas, no Ayushman Bharat cards.. no facilities were available. Now, in six years in UP, more than 54 lakh poor people have been given houses in rural and urban areas. Toilets to 2.61 crore people, ration to 15 crore people as well as free treatment facility, Covid-19 vaccines were provided.”

Talking about the encephalitis scare before 2017, the CM said that Maharajganj was also like those districts of eastern UP where encephalitis used to start spreading with the onset of every monsoon. Hundreds of children used to fall prey to this disease. “In 40 years from 1977 to 2017, we have lost over thousands of innocent people of Eastern UP, but today the double-engine government’s capability, and the efforts made by public representatives along with the administration has led to the eradication of the disease,” CM Yogi said.