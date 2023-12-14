Developed and secure India by 2047 ‘Modi’s guarantee: Yogi

To make India a developed nation by 2047, while ensuring security, well-being and prosperity of all the states within the country is what Modi’s Guarantee is all about, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday.

He said this is the guarantee of 100 per cent implementation of whatever has been promised.

Speaking at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme organised in Akbelpur village of Azamgarh, Yogi called on all Indians to make a resolution to make the country the biggest power in the world. “For this, terrorism, Naxalism, casteism and corruption will have to be ended,” he added.

The chief minister said every person today is feeling the changes that have taken place in the country in the last nine and a half years. “India’s respect in the world has increased, big development plans are taking shape and the benefits of welfare schemes are being availed by villages, poor, farmers, women and youth without any discrimination,” he pointed out.

He said Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra would be taken out in every village so that 100 per cent people get the benefits of the schemes. 526 video vans have been deployed in Uttar Pradesh on this job.

According to the CM, stalls related to government schemes are being put up, forms for schemes being distributed and health fairs are being organized as part of the Yatra. He appealed to everyone to join this yatra and take advantage of the schemes.

He said things which one could only imagine earlier are turning into realities. “So far, houses have been built for 55 lakh poor people in the state and 10 crore people are getting the benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme. Every poor person is being given the facility of free ration for the next five years. All this is ‘Modi’s guarantee,” he averred.

Emphasising that Azamgarh is undergoing rapid development, the chief minister said the construction of Maharaja Suheldev University will be completed in January. Apart from this, schemes like Purvanchal Expressway, Music College as well as airport are going to bring good fortune to Azamgarh, he added.

Yogi said Modi’s guarantee is also about bringing happiness on every face and hearing and redressing the grievances of every poor. Azamgarh has become a land of sound waves of development and music, instead of fear and terror, the chief minister said.

Earlier, beneficiaries of various schemes shared their experiences from the platform in the presence of the CM. The beneficiaries of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Swamvit Yojana, Destitute Women Pension Scheme appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and thanked them.

On the occasion, the chief minister distributed certificates to the beneficiaries of various schemes. Before his address, the Chief Minister performed the Annaprashan Sanskar of infants and distributed nutrition kits to the lactating women.

The chief minister then inspected the stalls related to various schemes. He also visited One District One Product Black Pottery of Azamgarh.