Despite cross-border terror, radicalisation low in India

Despite attempts by terrorist outfits from across the border, the level of radicalisation is extremely low in comparison to the overall population of the country, the Central government said here on Tuesday.

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai disclosed this while responding to a question from MPs, Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah and Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel, in the Lok Sabha.

He said that terrorism-related violence has been largely contained in the nation as a result of the concerted and coordinated efforts of all stakeholders.

“In the Indian context, international terrorist organisations and certain foreign agencies hostile to India are working on radicalisation of the citizens. However, due to a number of variables, the country’s populace has a much lower propensity for extremist ideas than expected,” he said during the Parliament’s Monsoon session.

To fight terrorism, Nityanand Rai said the government has created a counter terrorism and counter radicalisation division in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to help and coordinate with various security and law enforcement agencies. The Centre has also proscribed a number of organisations as terrorist organisations/unlawful Association under the UAPA 1967.

The minister’s response has come at a time when two incidents of beheading in Udaipur and Amravati and BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Muhammad and Islam have rocked the nation. During the session, the minister also talked about universal coverage of various welfare schemes without discrimination.

He said that the government has launched special schemes for unserved and underserved communities and is also focusing on promoting composite culture and coexistence among various communities. The Centre is making institutional efforts to ensure fair representation of minorities and other less represented communities in all spheres of life.

In an effort to provide constitutional safeguards to minorities, Nityanand Rai announced an exclusive ministry viz ministry of minority affairs for overall policy, coordination, evaluation and review of regulatory and development of minority communities.

In this context, the MoS informed the Lok Sabha that nearly 30,000 people have been recruited in the public sector by the Jammu and Kashmir administration since 2019.