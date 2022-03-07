Dept of Rural Development kick-starts its Iconic Week celebration on ‘Naye Bharat ki Naari’ under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

The Department of Rural Development, Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), today started celebrating an Iconic Week on the contribution of rural women in national life, as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Events during the week will coincide with the week of International Women’s Day. The theme of the week will be ‘Naye Bharat ki Naari’ and the official hashtag is #NayeBharatkiNaari.

During this period, the Department of Rural Development has planned a series of celebratory events and activities at the National and State level.

Each day of the Iconic Week has been dedicated to a sub-theme, which commemorates the opportunities harnessed by rural women, the social barriers broken by them or towards issues where rural women have taken unparalleled initiatives, facilitated by the Ministry in collaboration with the States.

During the week, each Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) will start a batch with women trainees, and each State/UT will felicitate 75 Self Help Group (SHG) women earning more than Rs 1 Lakh.

Each state and UT will organize Grih Pravesh of 75 women beneficiaries under “Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin.” Rural Self Help Group women members under the DAY-National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) will run cleanliness drives in 75 districts across States.

Each district will provide monetary assistance to 750 rural women beneficiaries under PMAY-G to build toilets through convergence under Swatch Bharat Mission-Gramin.

The events have been planned to ensure ‘Jan Bhagidari’ so as to take the celebrations right up to the village level and to the entire rural population.