Deploy all counter-terror capabilities in J-K, PM tells officials

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other senior officials, government of India sources said.

The prime minister was given a full overview of the security-related situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was also apprised of the counter-terror efforts being undertaken.

During the meeting, Mr. Modi emphasised the importance of deploying the full spectrum of India’s counter-terror capabilities.

He also spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the deployment of security forces and counter-terror operations.

The prime minister told Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take stock of the situation and was briefed on the efforts being undertaken by the local administration.

The recent encounter follows a series of terror attacks in the Jammu and Kashmir region over the past few days.

The Jammu and Kashmir region has been witnessing a surge in violence with three significant attacks at Reasi, Kathua, and Doda.

The Reasi was the first incident to be reported on 9 June, when terrorists targeted a bus, causing it to plunge into a gorge, resulting in the deaths of at least nine pilgrims and injuring 42 others.

The terrorist incidents have come after the relative peace of several months which saw tourist arrivals going up, followed by good turnout in the recent Lok Sabha elections.