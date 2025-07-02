Deoghar all set for Shravani Mela, builds robust medical infrastructure for pilgrims

As the holy month of Shravani Mela approaches, the Deoghar district administration has ramped up health preparedness, aiming to ensure seamless medical services to lakhs of pilgrims visiting the famed Baba Baidyanath temple.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate Naman Priyesh Lakra on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting with private hospital operators and medical practitioners to review health arrangements ahead of the month-long event beginning July 11.

“Providing uninterrupted and quality health care to pilgrims during the Shravani Mela is our collective priority,” Lakra said, opening the meeting at the Collectorate Auditorium. He underlined that the mela, which draws devotees from across India and abroad, gives Deoghar a global identity, thus mandating a civic response that matches its scale.

According to official figures shared during the meeting, the administration has lined up 190 doctors, 319 paramedical staff, 41 ambulances, and 32 health centres to handle the massive footfall.

The Deputy Commissioner sought close coordination between government agencies and private facilities to manage emergencies and avoid health crises during the mela days.

To that end, a WhatsApp-based coordination group will be formed to ensure real-time communication between stakeholders. All private hospitals and Indian Medical Association (IMA) members present in the meeting pledged full cooperation with district authorities.

The move is part of a broader strategy to ensure zero disruption in health services throughout the mela period.

“It is our moral duty to ensure that devotees return from Deoghar with a fulfilling experience, both spiritually and medically,” Lakra told the assembled medical professionals.