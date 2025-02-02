Dense fog with very poor AQI adds to the woes Delhiites

Residents of Delhi woke up to a layer of dense fog on Sunday significantly reducing visibility while the air quality index (AQI) remained in the ‘very poor’ category.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the fog was accompanied by cold winds with the lowest temperature standing at 11.8 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 22.4 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

The meteorological department has predicted rain on Monday due to western disturbances.

Advertisement

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI in the city was recorded at 326.

An AQI rating is categorized as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe).

The cold weather conditions continued to grip the national capital with the homeless seeking refuge in night shelters to escape the biting cold.

Due to the fog, the lowest visibility was recorded at 50 meters at Palam airport from 4 to 5 am which improved later in the day.