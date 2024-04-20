Denied insulin, Kejriwal pushed to slow death inside jail: AAP

Expressing concern over the health of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged a conspiracy to push him to a “slow death” by not providing him with insulin and a doctor to consult on his fluctuating sugar levels inside the jail.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that Kejriwal, who is a diabetic with Type-2 diabetes, requested the jail administration for insulin and video conferencing with his family doctor, but he was denied both these.

“I want to say with full responsibility that a conspiracy for the slow death of Kejriwal is underway,” Bharadwaj claimed, citing readings of the blood sugar levels of the Delhi CM.

He pointed out that when a patient suffering from high sugar levels does not take medicine, there is a possibility of organ damage. This, he said could happen with Kejriwal, if such a situation arises, no one, even the LG, would be able to arrange for a lever or a kidney for the AAP chief.

Hitting out at the Tihar administration, Bharadwaj alleged that they are denying insulin to the same person who provided free treatment to the people of Delhi, gave more than 500 Mohalla Clinics.

He also accused the jail administration of planting news against the Delhi CM to cause doubts about claims on Kejriwal’s health.”I am asking the people of Delhi can you trust the jail administration that is reluctant to give insulin to a sugar patient and spreading misinformation against him every day.”

He called it unfortunate that a chief minister has to approach the court for medicine instead of the jail administration and its doctors.

On Friday, Kejriwal’s counsel the court that the CM is not being administered insulin to control his blood sugar levels ever since he was arrested. The situation, he said, was alarming.