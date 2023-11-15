Democracy, socialism, secularism were Nehru’s values: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the establishment of educational institutions, science and research institutes, technology, universities, and agricultural development are the achievements of the vision of Nehru.

“Democracy-Socialism-Secularism were Nehru’s life values He tried to establish these values in India as Prime Minister. Adopting these values in our lives is the meaningful tribute we can pay to Nehru,” he said.

“Nehru established the planning commission and implemented the five-year plan. The CM appreciated that till the last moment, he worked hard to spread the values of democracy, secularism and socialism to the people.” he added.

He was participating in the 134th birth anniversary programme of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, organized at the KPCC office, and spoke after laying flowers on his portrait.

“When the country got independence, there was nothing here. There were no educational institutions. There was no irrigation system. But as the first Prime Minister of the country, Nehru was the one who built India economically, socially and as a democratic country,” the CM explained with examples.

The CM recalled that Nehru built Educational institutes, science and research institutes, technical colleges, medical institutes, dams and hospitals and all that was necessary in all sectors for building a modern India with global standards even then.

“BJP is the beneficiary of the freedom struggle. None of them fought for the freedom of the country,” he said.

He quipped that not a single member of the BJP fought for the freedom of the country and did not go to jail.

He criticized the BJP out of inferiority and fear that it did not participate in the freedom struggle, they have made it a point to criticize Nehru, who was the Prime Minister of the country for 17 years after spending 9 years in jail as a freedom fighter.

“Nehru had great faith in democracy and the Constitution. Nehru, who was the Prime Minister for 17 years, believed in discussion and dialogue. He used to accept the harsh criticism of those who were working hard to strengthen democracy very tolerantly. Nehru had such a great personality. Nehru laid a solid foundation for India to hold its head high at the global level,” said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Describing Nehru as the most courageous leader of this country, he quoted many examples.

KPCC President D.K Shivakumar, CWC Member B.K Hariprasad, Chief Minister’s Political Secretaries Govindaraju, Naseer Ahmed, KPCC Working President Salim Ahmed and many other leaders were present.