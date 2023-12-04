Delhi’s air quality still under ‘very poor’ category, AQI at 310

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Monday measured the national capital’s Air Quality Index (AQI) at 310 and marked it in the ‘very poor’ category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”; 51 and 100 “satisfactory”; 101 and 200 “moderate”; 201 and 300 “poor”; 301 and 400 “very poor”; and 401 and 500 “severe”.

According to the CPCB daily bulletin, the Air Quality Index at 4 pm was at 310.

Dense fog is expected in Delhi on Tuesday morning, the IMD forecast said, and added that the minimum temperature will hover around 11 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 314.

Notably, there was no place in Delhi where the AQI reading was in the ‘severe’ zone on Sunday.

On Sunday, the worst air quality in Delhi was recorded in the Mundka area at 370. The CPCB bulletin was based on observations at 35 out of the 40 air monitoring stations across the city.

Anti-pollution measures and actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stages – I& II are underway in full swing across the city by the agencies concerned to prevent the situation from reaching ‘severe’ levels.

Special teams deployed by the Delhi government in the pollution hotspots across the city are performing their tasks non-stop while water sprinkling is being done along the busy roads and identified areas in a bid to keep a check on dust.

The biomass burning and vehicular pollution are also being strictly monitored by the agencies, as lately, they were pointed out as the prominent cause behind the recent spike in the city’s air pollution levels.