Delhiites endorse Prime Minister Modi’s guarantee: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the people of Delhi have endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee in the Assembly elections.

“Now, Modi Ji’s policies will be implemented in Delhi, ensuring that people benefit from welfare schemes like Ayushman Yojana, and gain access to clean drinking water,” he said while addressing a press conference at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi on Sunday.

The Chief Minister said with this historic win, Delhi will now stride forward firmly with a Viksit Bharat. He extended his best wishes to the people of Delhi for the BJP’s massive victory in the elections.

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister quipped that Kejriwal enjoyed all the benefits while others were left with nothing.

Saini said that the people of Delhi had once believed in Arvind Kejriwal, who emerged from Anna Hazare’s platform, assuming he was an honest leader. However, throughout his tenure, Kejriwal did nothing but spread lies, he said.

The Chief Minister said the people of Delhi have now freed themselves from a leader who misled them with lies.

He said that Kejriwal made false promises and painted an illusion of development but did nothing for the people.

He repeatedly promised to clean the Yamuna River by 2025, but when he failed to deliver, he resorted to making false accusations against Haryana , claiming that poison was being mixed into the river, said Saini.

The people of Delhi have responded to his deceitful promises by voting him out of power, said Saini, adding that just like in Delhi, the people of Punjab will soon oust the ‘Aap-da’ party from power.

The Chief Minister said that Arvind Kejriwal had promised to transform Delhi’s roads into those resembling Paris, but when he visited different parts of the city during the election campaign, he found nothing but long traffic jams and broken roads. He further said that no attention was given to the Yamuna River either.

Saini said that Kejriwal had claimed he would turn children belonging to poor families into doctors and engineers, but instead, he focused on opening liquor shops across the city.

He said that now, under the leadership of Prime MinisterNarendra Modi, Delhi will once again join the race for development. This is Modi’s guarantee —if he says it, he delivers,” said the Chief Minister .

The Chief Minister said that Delhi will now progress along with a Viksit Bharat. The Yamuna Riverfront will be beautified to such an extent that people will prefer visiting it over Kartavya Path and India Gate.

He said that Prime Minister Modi has committed to cleaning and beautifying the Yamuna River, and extensive work will be carried out at a fast pace to eliminate pollution.

Saini said that to achieve this, metro services will be expanded, electric vehicles will be promoted, and several other initiatives will be implemented swiftly to improve Delhi’s infrastructure and environment.

The Chief Minister recalled that during his election campaign in Delhi, he had stopped at a shop to enjoy jalebis with the people. At that time, he had told them that just like in Haryana and Maharashtra, the BJP would form the government in Delhi, and there would be grand celebrations with jalebi distribution.

He expressed his gratitude to the people of Delhi for wholeheartedly supporting the BJP and fulfilling this promise. ”Today, I have come personally to offer different varieties of jalebis to the people of Delhi,” he said.

He added that along with the famous Gohana jalebis, there were also small jalebis and imarti available for everyone to enjoy.

The Chief Minister said that while the people of Delhi have removed the Aam Aadmi Party from power due to its lies, the Congress has been wiped out for the third consecutive time, making it a hat-trick of defeats.

He asserted that the INDIA alliance now has no future, and with the Delhi elections, their political shop has also been shut down permanently.

