A one-day complete lockdown has brought good news for the deteriorating air quality in Delhi as it has reported an improved air quality due to zero people presence on the streets.

As per the System of Air Quality and Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), both PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants in the national capital are in a ‘satisfactory’ category. They stood at 52 and 92 respectively.

“Enjoy the day,” SAFAR’s advisory stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced ‘Janata Curfew’, a one-day lockdown on Sunday, to contain the deadly coronavirus.

The day witnesses no industrial units working or vehicles plying on the road, resulting in the drastic improvement of air quality in the national capital.

However, the Delhi government has extended the lockdown further till March 31 due to the deadly coronavirus.

“The air quality is likely to slip into ‘good’ category soon. It is due to reduced vehicular traffic and rise in temperature,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of regional meteorological centre, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Not only in India, the atmosphere in China and Italy also showed improvement due to lockdowns there. According to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels reduced significantly in both countries.

“Efforts to control the coronavirus pandemic have reduced economic activity and led to localised improvements in the air quality. But it is too early to assess the implications for concentrations of greenhouse gases, which are responsible for long-term climate change,” WMO said.

The weather department predicted mist in the morning and partly cloudy sky later for the day with temperatures hovering over 20 and 31 degree Celsius.