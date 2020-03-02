Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said on Sunday that the Delhi violence has shattered brotherhood in the country and appealed to all to maintain peace and “uphold humanism,” while on a visit to Lucknow.

“The violence in Delhi continued for three days, and the Union Home minister was there. They had the power to stop the violence in a span of an hour, but it was not stopped. It shattered the brotherhood in the country. I would appeal to all to maintain peace, unity and uphold humanism,” said Azad.

About his visit to Lucknow, Azad said his aim was to strengthen his outfit and chalk out a strategy for “a movement” in Uttar Pradesh against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register and any nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Whether Azad has been placed under house arrest, he said, “I do not know, but force has been deployed. It seems that I have been placed under house arrest. Rest you can inquire from the Lucknow police.”

Police however has denied it. “He has not been placed under house arrest. We had knowledge that he will be in the city and we came here to ensure peace is maintained,”said a senior police officer.

When asked whether he would be allowed to go to the Ghantaghar area in the old quarters of the city where anti-CAA protests have been going on, the police officer said, “He has not been barred from going anywhere.

At least 46 people have been killed so far as two more bodies were recovered days after violent clashes erupted between the supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) last week in Delhi. Over 200 people have been injured as rioters rampaged through parts of the northeast district of the national capital burning down shops and houses and attacking the residents.

The violence started a day after BJP leader Kapil Mishra carried out a rally in Jaffrabad area on February 22 and gave a three-day ultimatum to the anti-CAA protesters in the area to clear. “Three days’ ultimatum for Delhi Police – clear the roads in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. After this, we won’t listen to you,” he declared. In a video of the speech, he can be seen making these incendiary comments even as a Delhi Police officer stands next to him.