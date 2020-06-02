After three months since the violence broke out in the national capital, the Delhi Police on Tuesday has filed two charge sheets in connection with the case which has left at least 53 people dead and 200 injured.

Both the charge sheets were filed in Delhi’s Karkardooma court by the crime branch and have mentioned the name of former JNU student Umar Khalid.

First charge sheet mentions the name of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

In connection with the case, fifteen persons, including Tahir Hussain, were arrested. During the investigation, it was revealed that there was a ‘deep rooted conspiracy’ to cause riots in northeast Delhi.

Tahir Hussain, a politician of Aam Aadmi Party and sitting councillor in EDMC, Delhi, played a pivotal role in the incident,” the police said in an official statement.

Tahir’s younger brother, Shah Alam was also arrested in connection with the violence. During the investigation, the police had seized Tahir Hussain’s licensed pistol which was used by him during the riots.

It is to be noted that Tahir Hussain got his pistol released from Khajuri Khas police station just one day prior to the starting of the riots in Delhi.

“He was found connected to Khalid Saifi and Umar Khalid who are part of a larger group of persons who were organising riots and protests in Delhi,” the statement added.

Another charge sheet has been filed against two ‘Pinjra Tod’ activists Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita in connection with the Jafrabad riot case.

“This case was registered for murder and riot that took place on February 22. One man died due to the gunshot injury during the riot,” the police said.

The police said that both Natasha and Devangana were actively involved in hatching the conspiracy to cause riots near Jafrabad Metro Station in Delhi.

“They were also part of a larger conspiracy and were found to be connected to the ‘India Against Hate’ group and Umar Khalid. The message, found in the phone of an accused, on Whatsapp chat, reveals the conspiracy and the extent of preparation for causing riots,” the statement by the police added.

(With inputs from IANS)