Delhi villages turning into slums in name of urbanization: Khap leader

Leaders of Delhi’s rural belt have met and decided they will soon hold a Mahapanchayat of the entire 360 villages in the city and make future strategy to start a movement to push for their long pending demands for the city’s villages, chief of Delhi’s Palam 360 Khap, Surender Solanki said on Monday.

“Regarding the issues, 360 villages of Delhi will call a Mahapanchayat and make further strategies and start a big movement. We are not going to rest till these problems are solved. If our problems are not resolved before the assembly elections, we will also boycott the elections,” the Khap leader said.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the protesting villagers at Matiala Assembly constituency’s Daulatpur, Solanki sending a clear message to the governments has said that they must resolve the long pending issues of the villages, and also set a deadline for completion of the works, as he claimed that since long assurances have been given and fresh time is suggested for resolving the issues of the rural belt, but things are not taking place on ground.

The Khap leader said that Last year, when the village representatives started the movement, out of the 11- point demands, only 4 of the problems could be solved.

He added that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and the Chief Minister had asked for time to solve the remaining problems, but it is unfortunate that a year has passed, and despite this, the CM did not solve these problems nor took any cognizance.

He added that some problems were solved by the LG, while time was sought on the remaining issues.

The Khap leader has informed that people of different villages in Delhi are sitting on protest with their demand for bringing master plan 2041 as said by the government, and he further added that it had been almost 17 years, the master plan has not come in place, while no date has been announced, which he said is unfortunate.

He added that the issue of land mutation in villages and extension of Lal Dora and the eleven points that were put forward by the people earlier, only assurances were given on some of those points.

He claimed that Land Pooling policy and GDA policy which was made for Delhi’s rural belt in 2007 is yet to be implemented at ground level.

Raising doubts on the government’s intention regarding villages of the city, he said that it is quite unclear as the current situation of the city’s rural areas has become such that they no longer remain to be villages, neither have been urbanized, and are currently in a bad state, the rural leader said.