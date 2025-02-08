‘Ignored’ rural Delhi’s support pushes BJP to power, says Palam Khap head Solanki

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced a crushing defeat in the Delhi assembly elections, with prominent leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Saurabh Bhardwaj losing their respective constituencies on Saturday.

This unexpected result marked the end of the party’s hopes for a third consecutive term in power.

The key turning point in the election came from the rural constituencies, collectively referred to as the ‘Delhi Dehat’ area. These voters, long disregarded by the incumbent AAP government, also played a pivotal role in shaping the outcome.

Representatives from 360 villages in Delhi had previously announced their support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), citing AAP’s failure to address the needs of rural communities.

One of the key figures in this shift was Chaudhary Surendra Solanki, the influential head of the Palam Khap. Solanki, who had shared a stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, presented him with a replica of a plough—a symbol of the farming community—during a rally. He voiced strong criticism of Kejriwal, accusing the AAP government of neglecting rural areas and offering only empty promises.

“This time, we have decided to bring the BJP to power with a massive majority,” Solanki said.

In the run-up to the elections, Solanki and other village leaders had met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and discussed several issues concerning Delhi’s Master Plan 2041, house tax exemptions, village boundary expansions, and the land pooling policy.

Solanki confirmed that Shah had assured them that these issues would be addressed as soon as the BJP assumed power in Delhi. In exchange for these promises, the Palam Khap and surrounding villages extended their full support to the BJP.

The results spoke volumes, with the BJP securing a remarkable victory in the rural constituencies. Initially expecting the BJP to win between 15 to 20 seats, Solanki expressed his surprise at the party’s performance, stating, “They have surpassed the mark and delivered a clean sweep in the rural belt.”

With rural voters leading the charge, the BJP’s success in Delhi represents a significant shift in political allegiances, forcing the AAP to re-strategize.