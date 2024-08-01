Delhi villagers demand resolution of water issues in rural areas

Viillagers from various areas of rural Delhi, including Shahbad Mohammadpur, Pochanpur, Palam, Amrai, Bagdola, and surrounding regions staged a protest against the Delhi Jal Board on Thursday in support of their demand.

The demonstration, led by Chaudhary Surender Solanki, the head of Palam 360 Khap, at the Delhi Jal Board’s booster pumping station located in Dwarka Sector 20, highlighted the severe drinking water and waterlogging issues faced by the villagers.

Speaking on the occasion, Solanki said there was a serious issue of sewage overflow in the villages and colonies which disrupt many lives and even causing fatalities. He accused Jal Board officials of negligence and said despite repeated demands, no action had been taken to clean the sewers.

Advertisement

He said in the name of urbanization, the villages have been turned into slums and that the officials are no longer paying attention to the villagers’ complaints.

The protesters demonstrated their dissatisfaction with the Jal Board by breaking earthen pots and raising slogans against the Jal Board.

A significant number of women also participated in the protest, raising their voices against the water authority.

Following the protest, the Chief Engineer of the Jal Board met with the panchayat and assured them that the issues would be resolved within a week and also apologized to the villagers.

Responding to this Solanki stated that the villagers would not tolerate disrespect, and if the issues were not resolved, further agitation would continue.