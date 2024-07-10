Delhi Village Development Board sanctions 480 new schemes worth Rs 411 cr

The Delhi Village Development Board on Wednesday sanctioned 480 schemes totaling Rs 411 crore for vital projects, including roads, drainage systems, water bodies, community centres, parks, crematoriums, and sports grounds, across villages in the national capital.

The decision was taken at the Board meeting chaired by Delhi’s Development Minister Gopal Rai at the Delhi Secretariat here.

During the meeting, all the officers were instructed to complete the village development projects within the stipulated time frame. This year a budget of Rs 900 crore has been allocated by the government for the development of the villages of Delhi. The Board members also raised the issue of pending and new proposals for development projects.

“To ensure development in the villages of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had formed the Delhi Village Development Board. In today’s meeting, 480 new projects worth Rs 411 crore have been approved for the development of the villages of Delhi, to provide better amenities in all the villages of Delhi,” Rai said.

He said the officers of all the departments have been instructed to complete the project files related to rural development within the time limit.

“The government is dedicated to furnishing fundamental amenities to the inhabitants of Delhi residing in metropolitan and rural areas. These village development works will be done through the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, MCD and other government departments,” the Minister said.

The development works include construction, repair and maintenance of Choupals, Barat Ghar, community center and other need-based works.