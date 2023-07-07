Delhi Robotics League Makes Spectacular Debut, AI in Focus

The first-ever Delhi Robotics League, themed “RoBo Kancha” after a traditional game, took place at the Thyagraj stadium on July 6th and 7th. This exciting competition brought together a total of 68 teams who participated in an exhilarating display of robotics prowess. The league, organized through a collaboration between I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics, the technology innovation hub of IIT Delhi, and funded by the Delhi Board of School Education, aimed to promote robotics education among students.

The inception of this league can be credited to the announcement made by Chief Minister of Delhi, Mr. Arvind Kejriwal, in December 2022. His vision to organize a Robotics League materialized with the inaugural ceremony. The event received guests, including Mr. Himanshu Gupta, the Director of the Education Department in the Delhi government, and Prof. S.K. Saha, the Project Director of IHFC.

Inspired by the success of DD Robocon, an annual robotic league organized by IIT Delhi, the Delhi Robotics League has been an effort for the knowledge partners involved. Over the past 8-9 months, these partners have diligently trained the participants, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to construct and operate robots. The league primarily targeted students in grades 9 and 10, aiming to foster a passion for robotics and cultivate essential skills for their future endeavors.

The competition itself comprised two thrilling rounds, where the teams’ robots had to strategically place balls into designated potholes to score points. The team that accumulated the highest number of points emerged victorious. To ensure preparedness, a two-day practice session was held prior to the competition days, allowing participants to fine-tune their robots and strategies.

The School of Specialised Excellence in Rohini claimed the top honors, emerging as the victorious team and securing a well-deserved cash prize of 25,000. The triumphant students expressed their elation, attributing their success to the countless hours of dedicated practice they had invested over the past year. Their school provided valuable training on robot design and execution, contributing significantly to their achievement.

The inaugural Delhi Robotics League exceeded expectations, showcasing the potential of young robotics enthusiasts. The event has laid the foundation for future editions, inspiring even more students to explore the captivating world of robotics and embrace it as an essential skill for the future.