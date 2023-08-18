The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned for two weeks, the hearing on the bail plea by the former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid who has been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for being involved in an alleged conspiracy behind the North-East Delhi riots in February 2020.

Adjourning the matter for two weeks, a bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela M Trivedi said, “This has to go to a non-miscellaneous day. List it after two weeks on a non-miscellaneous (as it involves detailed hearing) day.”

Unar Khalid had approached the top court challenging the October 2022 Delhi High Court order denying bail to him.

Umae Khalid was arrested by Delhi Police in September 2020. In the High Courthe had sought bail on the grounds that he neither had any “criminal role” in the violence in the city’s North-East area nor any “conspiratorial connect” with any other accused in the case. The Delhi Police had opposed the bail plea of Khalid.

Khalid had approached the High Court challenging the dismissal of his bail application by the trial court in March 2022.

Khalid has been charged with criminal conspiracy, rioting, unlawful assembly and under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Besides Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others were booked under the stringent UAPA in the case.

The violence had erupted during the protests against CAA and NRC and had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

