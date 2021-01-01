On the New Year’s Day, dense fog and numbing cold gripped Delhi as the mercury plummeted to 1.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 15 years.

“The minimum of 1.1 degrees Celsius was recorded by the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city,” the weather department said.

Lastly, it was on January 8, 2006, that the city had recorded a minimum of 0.2 degree Celsius.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded in January last year was 2.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

As per the weather department, very dense fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres.

In case of dense fog, visibility is between 51 and 200 metres, moderate 201 and 500 metres, and shallow 501 and 1,000 metres.