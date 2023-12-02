Delhi Raj Niwas celebrates Asom Divas

Asom Divas, the foundation day of Assam, was celebrated at Delhi Raj Niwas with gaiety and enthusiasm here on Saturday, a government official said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena participated in the celebrations along with officials, dignitaries and people of Assam residing in the national capital, said Sabir Nishat, Deputy Director, Assam Information Centre, New Delhi.

Extending his greetings to the people of Assam on the foundation day, Saxena spoke about his close association with the state and its people.

“Assam is endowed with rich natural resources, world class tea, finest golden muga silk and blessed by Maa Kamakhya and the mighty Brahmaputra, the lifeline of the state,” said the L-G.

He also recalled the rich and vibrant cultural heritage of the northeastern state.

Highlighting the achievements of Assam, Saxena said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma the state is marching triumphantly on the path of progress and prosperity.

A colourful cultural programme showcasing the rich culture of Assam was presented on the occasion, including Satriya dance, Bihu dance and other items by artists from different communities.

It may be noted that statehood days of different states are being celebrated by the Raj Bhawans to foster a sense of belongingness and spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’